Arthur urges Pakistan team to ‘trust their abilities’ ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has thrown his support behind the Pakistan women’s cricket team ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, urging the players to trust their abilities, adapt quickly to English conditions and remain committed to their game plans.

Arthur met members of the Pakistan women’s squad in Derby at the invitation of team mentor Wahab Riaz, offering guidance as the side continues preparations for the global tournament in England.

During the interaction, the former Pakistan coach shared his experience of coaching international teams in English conditions and stressed the importance of acclimatising early to local environments to maximize performance during major tournaments.

“You have the potential. If you play according to your plans, winning will not be difficult,” Arthur told the players, encouraging them to remain confident and disciplined throughout the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign.

The former South Africa coach praised the skill, attitude and commitment displayed by the Pakistan women’s cricket team, expressing confidence that the squad possesses the talent required to compete against the world’s leading sides.

Arthur also drew parallels with Pakistan’s memorable success in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, when he guided the men’s team to one of the greatest achievements in the country’s cricket history.

The former head coach recalled how Pakistan adapted quickly to conditions in England and Wales before defeating arch-rivals India national cricket team by 180 runs in the final of the prestigious tournament.

“The players showed great teamwork, stayed active and energetic, and that is how they achieved victory,” Arthur said while reflecting on the Champions Trophy-winning campaign.

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He emphasized that unity, teamwork and effective execution of plans were the key ingredients behind Pakistan’s success in 2017 and urged the women’s side to embrace a similar approach ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Arthur further advised the players to spend time understanding local pitches, weather conditions and match environments before the tournament begins.

According to the former Pakistan head coach, early adaptation can help players perform with greater freedom and confidence once the competition gets underway.

He concluded the session by wishing the Pakistan women’s team success and encouraging them to fight hard in pursuit of strong results on the global stage.

Arthur remains one of Pakistan cricket’s most successful foreign coaches. Appointed head coach in May 2016 following Pakistan’s disappointing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign, he oversaw a remarkable transformation that culminated in the country lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.