Article 151, 106 re-written in reserved seats case verdict: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that the Supreme Court’s decision in reserved seats case was not constitutional.

Talking to media Khawaja Asif, a PML-N veteran, said that political ramifications can be clearly seen in the verdict.

Federal minister claimed that in decision the court has rewrite the constitution’s Article 151 and 106. “Re-writing the constitution has not been the judiciary’s function, this can be done by the parliament,” he pointed out.

Khwaja Asif said that the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) went to the court in the case, the PTI was not anywhere in it. “When the complainant didn’t knock the door for justice, you are providing relief to it,” minister said.

He said, when the members have submitted affidavit of the Sunni Ittehad Council, it is home delivery of the decision.

Khawaja Asif said the government will decide on Monday to go for the review of the court decision or give any other reaction.

The Supreme Court announced its split verdict with 8-5 division on Friday over a petition with regard to allocation of special seats filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the court verdict.