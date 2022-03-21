Article 63 (A): ‘Presidential reference opportunity to end horse-trading’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that filing of presidential reference for interpretation of Article 63 (A) is an opportunity to end horse-trading in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter after filing of the reference before the apex court, Fawad Chaudhry said that it was an opportunity for the Supreme Court to bring an end to horse trading, corruption and opportunism once and for all.

“Those who betrayed PTI has not only backstabbed PTI but the entire nation and punishing them is important similar to punishments for traitors of the country,” the information minister said.

آرٹیکل 63-A کے تحت ریفرینس سپریم کورٹ کو یہ موقعہ دے رہا ہے کہ ملک میں جاری ہارس ٹریڈنگ، موقعہ پرستی اور کرپشن کے ڈرامے ہمیشہ کیلئے ختم ہو سکیں ، PTI سے منحرف ارکان نے اپنی جماعت نہیں ملک کی پیٹھ میں خنجر گھونپا انھیں سزا دینا اسی طرح اہم ہے جیسے ملک کے غداروں کو دی جاتی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 21, 2022



It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has filed a presidential reference before the Supreme Court to seek clarity on defection of lawmakers under article 63 (A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi has also approved a presidential reference to be filed before the Supreme Court of Pakistan for interpretation of Article 63 (A).

The contents of the reference included the said article’s interpretation, clarity on the deseating of the dissident lawmakers or the lifetime disqualification and whether they would remain sadiq and ameen [honest and righteous] or not after being deseated, sources told ARY News.

It will also seek the top court’s opinion regarding the implementation of Article 62 (1) (f) along with Article 63 on the turncoats.

