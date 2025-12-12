Pakistan allows matric arts students to take admission in Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering at inter level

KARACHI: In a major policy shift, Pakistan’s education authorities have approved allowing Matric (Arts/Humanities) students to secure admission in science groups at the intermediate level.

Under the new policy, students who studied Arts at the matriculation level will now be eligible for Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Computer Science (ICS), and other science-related groups in Intermediate.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Inter-Board Coordination Commission (IBCC).

A notification issued by IBCC Director Dr. Shahzad Ali Gill stated that the policy will come into effect from the first annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations of 2026.

According to the notification, the decision was finalised after consultations and recommendations from all key stakeholders, including the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Education officials described the development as a “landmark decision,” saying it opens new academic opportunities for thousands of Arts students across the country.

Earlier, the Punjab education minister announced that matric and intermediate examinations will now be held after Eidul Fitr 2026, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the matric exams were originally scheduled to begin on March 3, while the schedule for intermediate exams was still under consideration.

According to the minister, both Matric and Intermediate exams will now take place following the Eidul Fitr celebrations. The move has been taken to provide relief to the students during Ramadan and Eidul Fitr holidays.