Aruba Mirza shares real-life paranormal experience

Showbiz starlet Aruba Mirza recalled when her brother experienced paranormal activity at their home.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s program ‘The Night Show’, host Ayaz Samoo asked Aruba Mirza if she had ever experienced any paranormal activity around her. The actor said that not she, but her brother who was living with her before marriage, had a similar incident at their home.

“My brother loves to watch horror movies and is not usually scared of them,” Mirza told the host. “So this one time I was out for dinner with friends and he was all alone at the house, watching The Conjuring. When I returned home at midnight, he looked petrified and explained to me the complete incident.”

Quoting her brother, Mirza recalled that he heard someone knocking at the door and thought that it was me. As he got out of his room and approached the door to open it, he heard a girl crying. Terrified of the situation, he rushed back to the room that’s when he heard a laugh and immediately turned off the TV.

On the work front, Aruba Mirza is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’, headlined by Syed Jibran, Shahroz Sabzwari, Kiran Haq and Areej Mohyudin.

‘Meray Hi Rehna’, written by Mamoona Aziz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, airs Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. on ARY Digital.

Aruba Mirza calls herself ‘Papa ki pari’ – Watch