Pakistan’s most watched entertainment channel, ARY Digital, launched ARY Arabia on May 17, 2023. The YouTube channel is dedicated to bringing ARY Digital’s exclusive entertainment content to audiences in the Arab world.

Our dramas and shows are amongst the most popular in Pakistan and now we wish to entertain the Middle East and Arabic-speaking audiences from other countries to get access to our exclusive content in their own language.

 

ARY Arabia aims to become a bridge between the Arabic speaking audience around the world and Pakistan and be their window into the Pakistani culture, which is quite similar to their own.

The channel’s arabic-dubbed content has some of ARY Digital’s most popular plays like Mere Humsafar, Pardes, Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, Koi Chand Rakh, Aulaad and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

 

