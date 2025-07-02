ARY Digital Reigns as Pakistan’s Top Entertainment Channel in June 2025

Karachi, July 2, 2025 – ARY Digital has once again solidified its supremacy by emerging as Pakistan’s most-watched entertainment channel in June 2025, amassing an impressive 5274 Gross Rating Points (GRPs). The channel’s mesmerizing array of dramas, the popular morning show Good Morning Pakistan and game show Jeeto Pakistan has enthralled viewers, cementing its unrivaled dominance in entertainment landscape.

Driving this triumph are ARY Digital’s spellbinding dramas, including Parwarish, starring Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri, and the electrifying blockbuster Sher, featuring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan. These dramas, alongside Shikwa, Dastak and Inteha, have deeply captivated audiences, significantly elevating the channel’s stellar ratings. Meanwhile, Good Morning Pakistan, hosted by Nida Yasir, remains a perennial favorite, upholding its eminence as a cornerstone of morning television.

The channel’s flagship game show, Jeeto Pakistan, hosted by the charismatic Fahad Mustafa, continues to dominate as Pakistan’s most celebrated game show, enchanting millions with its dynamic and engaging format.

As if this wasn’t enough to keep audiences hooked to the channel, ARY Digital is bringing another mega-serial with the title of “Main Manto Nahi Hoon“, starring Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly alongside a stellar cast of supporting actors soon. The play is written by Mere Paas Tum Ho fame Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

ARY Digital’s allure extends far beyond Pakistan’s borders. In May 2025, the channel outshone India’s Sony TV to claim the coveted No. 1 spot among UK TV households, according to BARB (Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board) data.

This success represents ARY Digital’s growing international penetration, especially among Pakistani and Indian diaspora.

ARY Digital offers a mix of great shows to its audiences in Pakistan and abroad, making it the top choice for entertainment.