ARY Digital hosts farewell for outgoing Pakistani Ambassador to the UN

ARY Digital Network (North America) recently organized a dinner to bid farewell to Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and welcome Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, the new PR of Pakistan to the UN.

The event, a first of its kind, gathered US-based Pakistani journalists and prominent members of the Pakistani community in New York.

Mr. Asif Jamal, Chief Operating Officer of ARY Digital Network, highlighted Ambassador Akram’s illustrious career during his tenure as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN in his welcome remarks.

Tributes poured in for Ambassador Akram, recognizing his decades of outstanding service to Pakistan.

Journalists from various news organizations shared their perspectives during the event.

The speakers extended their best wishes to Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad for his upcoming term as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon and Consul General Aamer Ahmad Atozai also graced the occasion with their presence.