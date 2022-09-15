ARY Digital Network celebrates 22 years of remarkable journey

KARACHI: ARY Digital Network is celebrating the 22nd anniversary of its remarkable journey which began from a small office in London and has made it the largest television network in Pakistan.

The television network with its news, movies, drama, music and religious information has served Pakistan diligently for the last 22 years.

Late Haji Abdul Razzaq Yaqoob laid the foundation of ARY Group. Haji Iqbal founded the ARY Digital Network while Mr Salman Iqbal has been President and CEO of the ARY Digital Network.

The network started its transmission from Dubai in 2000. Since then, it has not only upheld professional values in these 22 years but grew into a family of popular channels like ARY Digital, ARY News, ARY Zauq, ARY Zindagi, ARY Qtv, and ARY Music. HBO and Nickelodeon are also the part of ARY Digital Network.

President and CEO of ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal on this occasion said, “Today we celebrate the 22nd anniversary of ARY Digital Network. A Network that revolutionized the media landscape of Pakistan and proudly represents the Pakistani Nation across the globe.”

“We have set new standards of quality entertainment, excelled in different genres, gave a platform for the creative minds, assisted our local talent in becoming Superstars and get international recognition.”

“ARY Network entered into Movie business when no one dared to do so, we led our film industry to the path of revival. We represented our nations passion for sports and yet again changed the local industry standards. We took it as our duty to keep the nation informed with the truth, provide unbiased news and analysis, we fought for the freedom of speech. Above all we have always stood for our beloved country Pakistan, with only one mission, Pakistan first.”

“Today as we celebrate the 22nd anniversary I am proud of all that we have achieved.”

“Today yet again Pemra suspended our transmission for 3 days, but am not sad because our struggle for achieving our mission continues. I thank my Team ARY, my family and most importantly our Pakistani viewers all over the world for their continuous support for making us even more stronger,” Salman Iqbal concluded.

