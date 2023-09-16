ARY Digital Network celebrates 23 years of remarkable journey

KARACHI: ARY Digital Network is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of its remarkable journey which began from a small office in London and has made it the largest television network in Pakistan.

The network which has millions of viewers in 126 countries, is proudly celebrating its 23rd anniversary today (September 16).

The television network with its news, movies, drama, music, sports and religious information has served Pakistan diligently for the last 23 years.

Late Haji Abdul Razzaq Yaqoob laid the foundation of ARY Group. Haji Iqbal founded the ARY Digital Network while Mr Salman Iqbal has been President and CEO of the ARY Digital Network.

The network started its transmission from Dubai in 2000. Since then, it has not only upheld professional values in these 23 years but grew into a family of popular channels like ARY Digital, ARY News, ASports, ARY Zauq, ARY Zindagi, ARY Qtv, and ARY Music. HBO and Nickelodeon are also the part of ARY Digital Network.

Besides entertainment and news channels, ARY is also spreading the light of Islam through its channel QTV.

ARY Films, who brought the Pakistani film industry on its feet is now ruling the roost in Pakistani cinema. ARY Films has received worldwide appreciation reviving Pakistani cinema with films like the recent hit ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’.

It is an honor that ARY News is the number one source of information for Pakistanis around while the plays aired on ARY Digital are popular among viewers around the world.