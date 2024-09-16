ARY Digital Network celebrates 24 years of excellence, glory

ARY Digital Network, Pakistan’s largest television network, is celebrating its 24th anniversary today.

From its humble beginnings in a small London office, the network has grown to become a global phenomenon, reaching millions of viewers in 126 countries.

With a diverse range of programming, including news, movies, dramas, music, sports, and religious content, ARY Digital Network has diligently served Pakistan for over two decades.

Late Haji Abdul Razzaq Yaqoob laid the foundation of ARY Group. Haji Iqbal founded the ARY Digital Network while Mr Salman Iqbal has been President and CEO of the ARY Digital Network.

The network started its transmission from Dubai in 2000. Since then, it has not only upheld professional values in these 24 years but grew into a family of popular channels like ARY Digital, ARY News, ASports, ARY Zap (video streaming portal), ARY Zauq, ARY Zindagi, ARY Qtv, and ARY Music.

Besides entertainment and news channels, ARY is also spreading the light of Islam through its channel QTV.

On this occasion, the President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Mr Salman Iqbal has reiterated the network’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s betterment, saying, “Our agenda is clear; we only work for Pakistan’s betterment.”

In an exclusive interview on ARY News’ morning show “Bakhabar Savera” Mr. Salman Iqbal recalled the early days of ARY Network, saying, “We started broadcasting in the UK alongside Indian channels. When we told them we would launch music and sports channels, they laughed at us due to our limited resources.”

“Many predicted that our channels would shut down after making money, but we were determined to take ARY Network to new heights, and we have made it a reality,” he added.

President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Mr Salman Iqbal Iqbal, expressed gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support and acknowledged the challenges faced by ARY News, including multiple bans for speaking the truth.

“We have always stood by the truth, and our journey is a testament to our resilience and excellence,” he said.