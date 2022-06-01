ARY Digital’s YouTube channel attacked by Indian hackers

KARACHI: Indian hackers on Wednesday attacked ARY Digital’s YouTube channel.

According to details, Indian hackers attacked and hacked ARY Digital’s YouTube channel. As a result of this attack, ARY Digital’s YouTube channel was hacked for some time.

However, ARY Digital’s YouTube channel was recovered from Indian hackers successfully.

According to the administration, the YouTube channel was hacked by Indian hackers for some time, during which the Indian hackers also tried to harass, but the YouTube channel was recovered promptly.

Read more: Indian hackers attacked FBR data centre, Shaukat Tarin tells Senate body

It is to be mentioned here that the cyber attack on Pakistan’s largest data centre run by the FBR, took place on August 14- the independence day of the country.

The FBR submitted a report on the cyberattack based on technical inputs and initial findings to the finance minister.

The hackers managed to bring down all the official websites operated by the tax machinery.

Comments