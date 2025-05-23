ARY Group and Trans Group Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Revolutionize Sports in Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan: ARY Group and Trans Group are proud to announce a landmark joint venture aimed at revitalizing and elevating the landscape of sports in Pakistan.

This strategic partnership will focus on the creation of new intellectual properties (IPs), national leagues, and large-scale events across sports including Kabaddi, Volleyball, Hockey, Squash, Football, and more.

“With this partnership, we are laying the foundation for a new era in Pakistani sports,” said Mr. Salman Iqbal, President & CEO of ARY Group.

“Our goal is to give sports, in particular those other than cricket, the spotlight they deserve and to create sustainable, professional pathways for athletes across the country.”

Echoing this vision, Mr. Rao Omar Hashim Khan, Group Director of Trans Group, stated, “This joint venture represents more than business—it’s a commitment to building a vibrant, inclusive sports culture in Pakistan. Together, we will introduce world-class leagues and events that not only inspire but also engage millions.”

With combined resources, expertise, and passion, ARY Group and Trans Group are poised to reshape the sporting landscape of Pakistan.

Further announcements regarding upcoming IPs and events will follow in the coming weeks.