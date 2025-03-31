ARY Group to invest in Chase Retail Stores to Revolutionize Pakistan’s Retail Sector

ARY Group, one of Pakistan’s largest and most diversified business conglomerates with a strong presence in Middle East, Europe and North America, has announced a strategic investment in Chase, one of Pakistan’s oldest and most renowned retail store chains.

With this investment, ARY Group aims to transform Chase into the largest retail chain in Pakistan and expand its international footprint as well.

Salman Iqbal, CEO of ARY Group, expressed his vision for the collaboration, stating, “We want to take Chase to a different level, making it the largest retail store chain in Pakistan and expanding its reach internationally. Chase already has a presence in Birmingham, and we want to further take it to wherever ARY and the Pakistani community are. For this purpose we will now be rebranding our stores as ARY CHASE”.

Faraz Iqbal, Owner of Chase Retail Stores, welcomed the partnership, highlighting the growth potential it brings. “This is a very positive step for Chase. With ARY Group’s investment, we will be able to serve a larger customer base both locally and internationally. This collaboration holds immense potential to deliver greater value to our customers in the future.”

Chase opened its first retail store in 1984 and has built a strong reputation for offering quality products at competitive prices. The company has been a household name in Pakistan’s retail sector and continues to expand its presence in Pakistan and around the globe.

As part of the initial expansion plan, ARY Group and Chase will open 100 new stores across major cities and towns in Pakistan, as well as internationally. This strategic growth aims to enhance accessibility, improve customer experience, and set new standards in retail excellence.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s retail industry, promising better shopping experiences, increased job opportunities, and a stronger global presence for Pakistani brands.