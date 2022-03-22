ARY Laguna Awards ceremony held in Dubai

DUBAI: The ARY Laguna Awards ceremony was held in Dubai, which was attended by over 150 platinum agents from ARY Laguna.

At the ceremony, ARY Group Chairman Muhammad Iqbal presented awards to the top seven platinum agents.

Speaking on the occasion, President and CEO ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal thanked the Pakistani nation and Platinum agents for trusting them.

He credited the CEO of ARY Laguna Yaqub Iqbal for the success of the project. ARY Laguna’s Platinum Agents came from Pakistan, the Middle East, Africa, UK, Europe, USA to grace the event.

About ARY Laguna

With development and construction already in full swing, the project will introduce a 20-acre man-made lagoon for the first time in the country, being built with the expertise of an internationally renowned company Crystal Lagoons, which has successfully delivered multiple lagoons worldwide.

This is the first project of its kind in South East Asia, which will become the new lifestyle hub of Karachi.

DHA City Karachi has also been superbly planned with a visionary approach to make it a resident-friendly city in terms of provision of healthcare, education, family-entertainment and access friendly facilities.

The horticultural component has been imaginatively incorporated to make DHA City Karachi a green and healthy city.

