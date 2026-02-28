ARY & MAZ Developments Marks a Major Milestone with the Groundbreaking of Barari Palace

Dubai, UAE – February 27, 2026: ARY & MAZ Developments has officially commenced construction on Barari Palace, following a groundbreaking ceremony held at the project site in Majan. The event was attended by senior leadership, partners, investors, media and members of the project team.

Barari Palace is a premium residential development uniquely located near Al Barari’s green surroundings, offering a mix of well-designed studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, along with a limited number of Sky Villas. The project has been planned with practical layouts, plunge pools on generous balconies, quality finishes, and a focus on comfortable urban living.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Maher Al Zarooni, Co- Founder and Chairman of ARY & MAZ Developments, emphasized that “Barari Palace has been planned with attention to design, durability, and market demand and that the company’s priority is disciplined execution and timely delivery.“

The development will include lifestyle amenities such as an indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, landscaped areas, children’s play spaces, and selected retail and dining outlets to serve residents. With excellent connectivity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road and Emirates Road, Barari Palace is ideally positioned in proximity to all major destinations in Dubai.

Mr. Salman Iqbal, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ARY & MAZ Developments, said, “The project reflects our continued commitment to contributing to Dubai’s real estate sector.” He added that Barari Palace has been structured to meet buyer expectations while maintaining high development standards.

Construction is now underway, with completion targeted for Q4 2028. ARY & MAZ Developments will continue to provide updates as progress advances.

About ARY & MAZ Developments

ARY & MAZ Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company combining the entrepreneurial innovation of ARY Group and the longstanding real estate legacy of the Maher Al Zarooni Group to deliver residential communities and high-rise developments built for the future. The company focuses on creating design-led, sustainable environments that elevate modern lifestyles while preserving long-term value. The company’s project pipeline reflects its focus on delivering intelligent, design-led residential developments that align with Dubai’s urban and sustainability vision.