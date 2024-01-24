ARY News Gujarat reporter returns home a day after disappearance

LAHORE: ARY News reporter stationed in Gujrat, Aamir Mahmood Butt, returned home a day after disappearing, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the family of the journalist filed a missing report of Aamir Mahmood Butt at Civil Lines police station on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Memon, son of ARY News reporter, in the missing report stated that his father left the house around 8 pm and did not return, meanwhile his cellphone is also switched off.

However, the journalist was returned his home in Gujrat on Wednesday night around 9pm.