‘ARY News’ suspension despite court orders is lamentable’

PTI Chief Imran Khan has said that the suspension of ARY News transmission despite court orders is lamentable, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan chaired a consultative session today for reviewing the current political situation and PTI’s strategy. After the session, he said that ARY News was being deliberately victimised by such revengeful moves. The PTI chief expressed sorrow that it was deplorable to not restore the ARY News transmission despite court orders.

Earlier today, the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected a plea from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to annul a stay order on a show-cause notice issued by the authority to ARY News.

During the last hearing, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued the written order regarding the restoration of the ARY News transmission and sought a compliance report from the parties within two days.

