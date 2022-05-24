Tuesday, May 24, 2022
ARY News taken off air in different parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Hours after the most-watched news channel of the country was taken off air in a number of areas in Punjab province, ARY News was taken off air in a number of areas in Karachi as well with no plausible explanation from cable operators, ARY News reported.

According to details, the news channel watched by millions of Pakistanis across the world was taken off air in Saddar, Lyari, Liaquatabad, Kharadar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Karachi, Shadman Town, Jahangir Road and Burns Road as well.

Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azadi March, the channel was either taken off-air or moved to last numbers or among entertainment channels in a number of cities and towns  in Punjab reportedly on Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) behest.

Viewers in Peer Mahal, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Murree, Kotli, Gojar Khan and many other areas took to social media to protest against this forced outage of the country’s most-watched news channel.

 

Social media users across Pakistan have expressed anger against this attack on freedom of expression in Pakistan.

