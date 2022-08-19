ARY News transmission: PFUJ announces sit-in outside Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has announced sit-in outside Parliament House against the suspension of ARY News transmission despite Sindh High Court (SHC) orders, ARY News reported.

We will march towards Islamabad on Tuesday, announced PFUJ secretary-general Rana Azeem. Have written letters to journalists of all media houses and journalists’ organizations, he said and added will show that journalists are still united.

Rana Azeem said he is in contact with the journalists’ organizations and they will continue sit-in outside the Parliament House till the restoration of ARY News transmission.

Ready to go to jails, but will not end sit-in until the restoration of ARY News broadcast, PFUF leader vowed.

He advised the government to act sensibly snubbing freedom of expression will ultimately harm the democracy in the country.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued the written order regarding the restoration of the ARY News transmission and sought a compliance report from the parties within two days.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) stated in its four-page written order that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has the power to take disciplinary action against those creating hurdles in the transmission of the television channels.

