ARY News transmission: PFUJ to launch nationwide protest drive

KARACHI: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Monday decided to launch a countrywide protest movement for the restoration of ARY News transmission.

President PFUJ Afzal Butt said that August 23 will be observed as nationwide Black Day and black flags will be hoisted at press clubs across the country to lodge protests against the suspension of ARY News transmission.

Afzal Butt said that protests will also be held across the country, PEMRA chairman said that they have not taken down transmission of ARY News, the cable operators will be present in the court on August 24, let’s see whether PEMRA asks the cable operators to restore the channel before the court or not.

He said that after August 24, we will take a solidarity march and go to the Karachi office of ARY News.

President PFUJ said that if ARY News is not restored, workers’ solidarity march will be held at the end of August, the solidarity march with ARY News workers will be started from Karachi.

Afzal Butt further said that after Karachi, the solidarity march will enter Punjab through Sindh Balochistan, journalists from KP, Azad Kashmir and GB will also be a part of this march.

