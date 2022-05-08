ARY News transmission suspended in parts of Punjab

KARACHI: Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public rally in Abbottabad, the transmission of ARY News has been suspended in parts of Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the cable operators across the country have been directed to disrupt the transmission of ARY News ahead of Imran Khan’s address at the rally.

The operators have been asked to change the position of ARY News or shut its transmission. Meanwhile, in parts of Punjab, the transmission of ARY News has been suspended.

The viewers are advised to watch the live transmission of ARY News at its official YouTube channel in case of any disturbance in the satelite connection. The viewers have also directed to WhatsApp the name of the cable operator and the city in case of suspension of transmission to 0320-2796397.

Read more: Imran Khan’s plan for Islamabad long march unveiled

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan has finalized a plan to bring 1.5 million people to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march towards Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI has finalized strategy for bringing millions to Islamabad for long march and avoiding arrests and has conveyed to third-tier leadership of the party.

According to the plan, the party would bring 500,000 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 600,000 from Punjab and Sindh while 100,000 from Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Comments