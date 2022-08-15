ARY sends letter to cable operators for ARY News restoration

ARY Communications sent a letter to 219 cable operators for the immediate restoration of ARY News transmission following the court orders.

ARY Communications also issued a notice to Webcom Islamabad for the restoration of ARY News transmission.

In its notice, it was stated that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) did not issue any order regarding the closure of the ARY News transmission, therefore, the cable operators should restore the channel.

The ARY Communications asked the cable operators that the high court ordered to immediately restore the channel’s transmission and they are bound to implement the court orders.

It read that PEMRA apprised the Sindh High Court (SHC) that no orders were issued to the cable operators. The high court directed PEMRA to issue a circular to the cable operators for the restoration of the transmission.

The media company asked the cable operators to restore ARY News on August 7 position and a case will be filed against the cable operators who would not restore the transmission by 12:00 midnight.

According to the circular, a contempt of court case will be filed against the cable operators. The channel’s management also said that they also reserved the right to pursue contempt proceedings against the PEMRA chairman.

In its notice, ARY Communications also provided copies of the SHC order.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to submit written assurance with regard to the resumption of transmission of ARY NEWS after the authority said that it has not suspended the transmission.

During a hearing on a petition for restoration of ARY NEWS transmission, the court directed the PEMRA to submit a two-line assurance stating that they have no objection to the transmission of the channel.

“We have already directed to restore the transmission of ARY NEWS,” the SHC bench observed and directed the authority to submit a report on implementation upon the court orders.

The PEMRA representative in the court stated that it has not suspended the transmission rather it was cable operators who have shut it down.

On August 10, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to immediately ARY News transmission across Pakistan.

