Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB asks more time to submit charge sheet

NCB sought more time to submit the charge sheet against Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, in the cruise drugs case.

An India-based news agency reported that the anti-drug department was given a six-month deadline to frame charges against the prime suspect. They were to submit the document in court on April 2.

The department has asked to extend the deadline by another three months as the investigation has not been completed so far.

Narcotics Control Bureau claimed that one of the witnesses became hostile when he asked to push back the deadline by another 90 days.

Related – Shah Rukh Khan’s son detained in drug case

Their application stated that the substances – that were recovered from the cruise – were those that come under the NDPS Act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

In the application, the investigators claimed of the accused being “highly influential” with incriminating chats with foreign nationals. They stated that chats are being looked into.

Related – Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan granted bail in drugs case

In an earlier affidavit, the NCB stated that they claimed to unearth prima facie that indicates the procurement of banned substances.

“During the initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed, which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement,” the document read. “The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the foreign agency concerned.”

The department claimed of the investigators had nearly completed the investigation of the six accused, whose role in the case is connected.

Comments