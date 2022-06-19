ARYBLOG: Need to Mainstream Character of the Last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Ever since the introduction of ‘the Character of the Last Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him’ (Seerat-un-Nabi ﷺ) as a field of study in the Doctorate programme at the University of Sargodha, the onus has been diverted to be put upon other schools, colleges, universities, and Degree Awarding Institutions (DAIs) to commence either courses or programmes of their own along the lines of the aforementioned programme so as to have the Islamic faith preached and practised through the Teachings of the Seal of the Prophets (PBUH).

It must be instructed as a separate subject and branch of knowledge, as opposed to its inclusion in Islamiat (Islamic Studies). One must bear that in mind that the promotion of such curriculum shall be utterly assistive in having Pakistan recognised globally as an ‘Islamic Republic’.

The state must mainstream it for the purpose of disseminating the message of Islam, which has unceasingly been that of peace and piety. It has been duly observed in the continuing era that TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook have taken precedence over Islamic religious beliefs amongst the youth in particular and other age groups in general. Scores of minors and those of the age of consent have been seen performing lewd acts on the social media for the purpose of seeking attention and becoming viral, which are in a flagrant violation of what Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) instructed to Muslims to undertake.

Since the youth is the season of improvement, one is expected to have himself religiously, morally, educationally, ethically, and socially rectified by adhering to the traits of the Last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and doing so shall be the guarantor of prosperity in this world and everlasting success in the Hereafter.

Without a goal, an individual cannot score; the primary aim of an individual’s existence must be that of embracing the sum and substance of His deeds for self-elevation. The very Character of His has been changing lives for 1,400 years in the favour of His followers; however, the majority of the Islamic nation across the globe seems to be fast asleep or occupied in the struggle to glean the worldly objectives as opposed to making preparations for their accountability on the Day of Reckoning before Allah The Almighty.

It is stated in the Sahih al-Bukhari, “God has sent me to perfect good manners and to do good deeds.” The forenamed Saying of His is richly indicative of the fact that the perfection can be attained by following His lead.

In a thoroughly venal and materialistic society, the populace has been getting succumb to the elements; ergo, the pressing need is that of the instruction of the Character of the Last Holy Prophet (PBUH) so as to course correct the tutees with the intent to make them head towards the righteous path guided by the Holy Quran, the Sayings, and the Deeds of the Last Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Our survival in this dog-eat-dog world is contingent upon turning towards Allah before returning towards Him, which can be made possible by following the pathway of His most beloved Seal of the Prophets Muhammad (PBUH) to the letter. The educational institutions across Pakistan must devise a modus operandi with the intent to educate the masses appertaining to the Character of the Last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Comments