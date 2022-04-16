ARYBLOG: The Karachi Chai Dhabas

“Yau Cut Mama! “ (One half-cut tea Mr!)

Adil effusely orders a half cup of tea for himself by ordeing in arguably the only Pashto sentence he knows as his friends are engaged in a furious debate. Normally Adil would order a full cup of his Doodh Patti Chai but few weeks ago the inflation had takesn its toll on everyday life, resulting in the full cup doodh Patti becoming a bit costly from Rs 35 to Rs.50.

Meanwhile at the table, all of Adil’s 5 friends were claiming to know the easiest country to immigrate. After arriving approximately 25 minutes late at the neighborhood Chai Dhaba from work, Adil had missed much of their talks, yet the only thing he was pining for at the time was a warm simmering cup of tea and then an energetic exchange of sarcastic and humorful words with his buddies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal M. (@bilkhi93)

After a soothing sip from his Chai and Kash from his Marlboro cigarette, Adil turns back to the world and rediscovers himself amidst the heated debate that has been going on for a while among his friends.

“UK’s the easiest one to settle, I’ve seen on YouTube!”

“NO! For the last time, it’s Canada! My 2 mamoos (Uncles) already live there”

“But you all saw how easily Raheem went to Germany last month, everyone’s going there!”

“I agree with Hassan, everyone going to Germany nowadays for studies and immigration,”

“I second Hassan too, Germany’s government is way better with immigrants than with that Canada’s Justin Bieber’s”

“Justin Bieber? It’s Justin Trudeau you (effuses with an expletive)! ”

“Yeah same to same”, everyone laughs.

The energetic, yet light hearted debate finally ends as the group transitions their focus towards other topics: their daily lives, the economics, the politics, and much more. After 30 more minutes, everyone is content of the fact that they had relished an amazing time at the Dhaba, all while squabbling for the bill in the end.

Adil however, was willing to spare some more minutes. The swaying tree branches with their fluttering leaves underneath which the group was sitting, the nearby hustle and bustle, the crowding of different voices of different people, each with their own stories and struggles. How reveling it is to witness all this and calm down into a relaxing rapture.

Adil was observing all this in peace. He walked home happily, ready to tackle another day at work, another day at life, but suddenly he returned back in a hurry. Adil, like always, had forgotten his keys on the table. He had also forgotten that he came on his motorbike.

Chai Dhabas are that oasis of the souls, where people of today can visit and relax, think out, and contemplate their life. It’s a stress-free therapy to sit at a Chai Dhaba surrounded by your fast friends. Expressing feelings and challenges, the ones you don’t discuss with everyone, you discuss them with your friends at the Chai Dhaba. You burst out all that’s been holding you back, that’s been stressing you out for way too long. You ask their suggestion. You laugh with them. And somehow that magically seems to perish all your haunting thoughts, even for temporarily basis though.

There’s certainly no explanation needed on how enthusiastically tea is consumed in Karachi. However, the Doodh Patti is widely considered something exclusively available at the Chai Dhabas. Whether it’s that mysterious Patti or the addition early addition of milk, a Chai at the Dhaba has a different aroma and feel to it. There’s just something else that makes the drink distinctive.

Tea is not the only specialty here. These Dhabas are well known for having an unmatched Paratha and Omelet due to which these hotels are frequented by all sort of people in the morning for a quick breakfast. Often Malai (A thick liquid made from milk) is also available which adds further taste to the meal. Among all the fancy restaurants and eat outs in Karachi, a combination of Chai-Paratha is still considered lethally appealing to the population. Regardless of status, regardless of gender, regardless of the language. It’s one of the few things which unites the whole city.

Another thing that attracts these Dhabas is their affordability. In a situation of crisis (pretty much like the ones we’re going through right now) makes a men think twice before taking out his wallet. Chai Dhabas on the other hand are considered much affordable, the place where anyone can come without feeling the need to think about their budget.

On a number of these Dhabas, one would be impressed to discover a number of street Massager. One can easily savor a relaxing massage while sitting on a chair and having a chatter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waqas Hussain (@viewsbywaqas)

Nestled amidst the busy shops or at the corner, these local hotels have become a lifeline of the people, especially the youth. Unknowingly, Chai Dhabas have become a crucial aspect of the Karachi culture, an aspect that still thrives to grow for the love of relaxation, entertainment, and Chai.

Comments