Punjab cabinet approves Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved the ‘Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme’, a major, aims at promoting economic growth and supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the province.

Chief Minister (CM) chaired the provincial cabinet meeting in which major decisions were taken including the approval of the Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari while speaking to media said that Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme has been greenlighted by the cabinet under which an interest-free loan up to 30 million would be provided.

This multi-million-rupee scheme will provide financial assistance to entrepreneurs across various sectors, including agriculture, with a focus on creating jobs, boosting exports, and driving economic development.

The application process would be launched soon.

Hindu marriage act approved

Azma Bukhari said that the cabinet has also given its nod to the Hindu Marriage Act, a legislation that regulates marriage laws for Hindus in Punjab.

Motorcycle Speed Limit

To ensure road safety, the cabinet has approved a province-wide speed limit of 60 km/h for motorcycles. This move aims to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on Punjab’s roads.

Earlier on Monday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced to launch free 3-marla plot scheme for deserving people.

Read More: CM Punjab Laptop Scheme: Students will get THIS latest device

Punjab CM inaugurated Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi Scheme in Kala Shah Kaku under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program, a key initiative under which interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million are being provided to families to help them build their homes.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Zahra Homes/Maskan Ravi project, here on Monday, the CM expressed her satisfaction over the completion of the project, which has already provided homes to 100 families in just two and a half months.