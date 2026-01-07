Asaan Karobar scheme fraud deepens as new details surface

LAHORE: Further revelations have emerged in the Punjab government’s Asaan Karobar scheme fraud involving a bank, as investigators uncover new details about how billions of rupees were illegally transferred into private accounts, ARY News reported.

According to reports, officials say the latest findings show that multiple transactions were carried out beyond the approved loan limits under the Asaan Karobar scheme. In several cases, the same account received excess funds more than once, pointing to organized misuse of the system.

More details surface in Asaan Karobar scam

According to NCCIA officials, over 2,000 people received transactions worth hundreds of thousands of rupees through Asaan Karobar-linked accounts. The money was transferred illegally from the bank, with total losses now believed to run into billions.

Investigators say the accounts used in the fraud belonged to individuals who had applied for loans. The scam was carried out by exploiting a major loophole in the bank’s software, and sources add that hacking may also have taken place in Lahore.

So far, around 100 people have been arrested in connection with the fraud. The Punjab government, under whose supervision the scheme operates, has issued strict orders for the arrest of all remaining suspects. Police are arresting the accused and handing them over to the NCCIA.

The case was registered on the complaint of the bank’s field collection officer. Initially, FIRs were filed against 24 men and women. Officials say the suspects and beneficiaries of the fraud belong to different districts of Punjab.

Sources reveal that many account holders involved in Asaan Karobar were innocent. In some cases, fraudsters took ATM cards from simple individuals and withdrew the extra money themselves. Investigators are now separating innocent account holders from those who actively benefited from the fraud.

The suspicious Asaan Karobar transactions began on December 21, 2025, and continued until December 31. Bank officials became aware of the issue after 10 days and immediately halted further transactions. The bank has now frozen all accounts used for Asaan Karobar transfers.

Investigations into the Asaan Karobar scheme continue as more revelations are expected.