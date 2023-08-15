Famed singer Asad Abbas passes away after prolonged illness

Famous singer Asad Abbas, one of the promising newcomers, passed away because of a prolonged illness.

According to reports, Asad Abbas suffered from kidney problems for 14 years and was undergoing dialysis three to four times a week. His family announced his passing away on Facebook.

It is pertinent to mention that his financial problems got in the way of his treatment. He appealed to the masses to help him by donating into his personal account.

Asad Abbas hailed from the Punjab town of Satiana. He was into singing since childhood. He rose to fame after winning the first season of the Pakistan Sanget Icon competition.

Abbas was the lead vocalist of the Mekaal Hasan Ban. He collaborated with veteran singer Farieha Pervez for the Coke Studio song ‘Mahi Gal.’

He also covered hit Bollywood songs, and received offers to work in India.

However, the singer was diagnosed with renal failure following his blood pressure condition when his career peaked.