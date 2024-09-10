Asad Qaiser blasts government over PTI parliamentarians’ arrest

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Qaiser has said that the Parliament was attacked and Barrister Gohar and several other PTI parliamentarians have been arrested.

“If any dignity of the parliament remaining in the country,” he questioned. “Mr. Speaker, is it happened with your permission,” Qaiser a former speaker of the National Assembly in the PTI government, questioned.

“How the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was treated is condemnable,” PTI leader said. “Pakistan’s especially the people of KP have been exasperated over it,” Qaiser said.

“Do you think these tactics will scare someone,” PTI leader questioned. “Holding protests and public meetings is our constitutional and legal right”, he emphasized.

“You are leading the country towards instability and chaos,” Asad Qaiser said. “Shehbaz Sharif, you intend to remain prime minister in this manner, your days are numbered,” senior PTI leader said.

“You have attacked the democracy, and you have to be answerable for it,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that hours before police took the top leadership of the PTI into custody Asad Qaiser accused the government of using strong-arm tactics to bully its opponents into supporting ‘a key legislative package’.