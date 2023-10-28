Asad Qaiser lambasts ‘convict’ Nawaz Sharif for striking ‘deals’ for power

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Saturday fired a broadside at the ‘fugitive’ PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for “striking deals” to pay ways to gain power time again since his political birth, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News correspondent Naeem Ashraf Butt, the former NA speaker said that Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan under a new “deal,”. “This is the only strategy which elder Sharif had always adopted in his entire political career.”

“Everyone knows Nawaz returned to Pakistan under a deal and he would be made country’s next prime minister,” Qaiser said, adding that PML-N would not come into power win under free and fair elections.

Asad Qaiser, who is heading PTI’s political committee, criticized the caretaker Punjab government for suspending the sentence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Under which law caretaker government had suspended the conviction of Sharif?” he questioned.

On a question regarding his and other PTI leaders’ recent meeting with the JUI-F chief, Asad Qasier said that they met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence with the consent of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the permission of the party’s core committee to lower tensions between the two sides.

“We met Fazl to offer condolences on the demise of his mother-in-law,” he explained and refuted the notion that the two sides met to explore the possibility of forming a new political alliance similar to the PDM, seat adjustment in the upcoming elections or any strategy to work as political allies before or after the polls.

To a question about offering Namaz behind Maulana Fazl and that too keeping in view the sentiments that the PTI and its leadership had for him, Qaiser quipped: “When we reached Fazl’s house Asar prayer was being offered and we just attended the prayer.”

He, however, expressed displeasure with JUI-F for recording the prayer video and releasing it on social media. “Politics and religion should be kept separate,” Asad Qaiser added.