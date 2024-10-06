Asad Qaiser warns govt of nationwide protests over Gandapur’s ‘disappearance’

PESHAWAR: The Former Speaker National Assembly (NA) and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has warned of nationwide protests if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is not released within 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday

Speaking alongside members of the KP Assembly, Qaiser expressed outrage over the alleged detention of Gandapur, stating that such an act is unprecedented in the history across the world.

Qaiser condemned the vandalism of KP House in Islamabad, demanding the immediate release of Gandapur and the freedom of over 1,000 PTI workers currently under arrest in the federal police.

He criticized the government’s alleged attempts to silence the opposition, warning that PTI would boycott meetings in the National Assembly, Senate, and standing committees if ‘controversial’ constitutional amendments were introduced.

Referring to the ‘detention’, Qaiser questioned why there is no similar treatment for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, drawing a comparison with Gandapur’s situation.

It is worth mentioning here that the KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly went missing while en route to participate in a protest in Islamabad.

The senior leaders of PTI claimed that Gandapur has been detained, while the government denies the allegation stated that Ali Amin Gandapur is not in any official custody.