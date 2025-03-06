Asad Qasim elected as senator from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Asad Qasim has been elected as a senator from Balochistan on a general seat, ARY News reported on Thursday.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notification confirming Asad Qasim’s success.
Asad Qasim secured the seat as an independent candidate, as the seat was left vacant by his father, former senator Muhammad Qasim Roonjho.
Muhammad Qasim Roonjho, a member of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), had resigned from his seat after voting in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal had instructed Qasim Roonjho to resign for violating the party’s policy.
26th constitutional amendment
It is to be noted here that the Parliament passed the 26th Amendment on midnight of 20 and 21 under which the term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been fixed at three years.
A 12-member parliamentary committee will select the new Chief Justice from a panel of the three most senior judges.
The committee, comprising eight members from the National Assembly and four from the Senate, will propose the name to the Prime Minister, who will then forward it to the President for final approval.
Besides, a judicial commission, led by the Chief Justice and including three senior judges, two members each from the National Assembly and Senate, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the Attorney General, and a nominee of the Pakistan Bar Council, having not less than fifteen years of practice in the Supreme Court, will be responsible for appointment of the judges of the Supreme Court.