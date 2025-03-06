Asad Qasim elected as senator from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Asad Qasim has been elected as a senator from Balochistan on a general seat, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notification confirming Asad Qasim’s success.

Asad Qasim secured the seat as an independent candidate, as the seat was left vacant by his father, former senator Muhammad Qasim Roonjho.

Muhammad Qasim Roonjho, a member of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), had resigned from his seat after voting in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal had instructed Qasim Roonjho to resign for violating the party’s policy.

Read More: PTI challenges 26th Constitutional Amendment in SC