Asad, Qureshi’s interim bail extended in May 9 vandalism cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi till August 8 in three cases related to May 9 vandalism, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge approved the bail after hearing arguments from Mr Qureshi’s lawyer in three cases including Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks.

These cases are registered against Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Race Course police stations.

ATC extends Asad Umar’s bail

Similarly, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore also extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar’s interim bail until August 8 in the Askari Tower vandalism case.

The Gulberg police station had registered a case against him and other PTI workers for damaging public and private properties, including Askari Tower, during the May 9 protests.

The court also ordered Asad Umar to cooperate with the investigation in these cases as well.

Furthermore, the court requested records of other cases for the next hearing.