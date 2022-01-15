Asad Siddiqui names celebs who met Zara Noor Abbas’s family with ‘rishta’

Actor Asad Siddiqui revealed an interesting detail about how he convinced Zara Noor Abbas’s family to accept him as their son-in-law and also named fellow celebrities who accompanied him to his lady love’s house when he met her family.

Asad Siddiqui, while talking to a lifestyle magazine, said that actors Sajal Aly and Yasir Hussain along with Asim Azhar accompanied him when he went with his rishta (as a suitor) to Zara Noor Abbas’s house.

The Surkh Chandni star, who is the nephew of celebrated actor Adnan Siddiqui, recalled that he had first discussed the matter with Zara Noor Abbas before going to her home with the rishta.

The actor claimed his wife’s father had no clue that he would be willing to accept him as his son-in-law on the same day.

He added that the legendary actor Bushra Ansari also convinced his wife’s father to accept his proposal.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple got engaged back in September 2017. They tied the knot in December of the same year.

