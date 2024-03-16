26.9 C
Asad Toor released from Adiala Jail after court approves bail

ISLAMABAD: YouTuber and Journalist Asad Toor Saturday released from prison after being granted bail by special court in a case related to running a malicious campaign against the judiciary.

Special judge central judge Humayon Dilawar approved the bail plea and directed Toor to submit surety bonds worth Rs 5,000.

His arrest came a month after Pakistan formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe a “malicious” social media campaign against the country’s judges.

On February 24, Toor was summoned by the FIA’s cyber crime wing.

The YouTuber was subsequently arrested on February 26 in connection with the case. As per the FIR, he allegedly ran a malicious campaign against the judiciary on social media platforms X and YouTube.

