Asad Umar’s bail extended in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar till July 7 in the Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar heard the petition filed by the former planning minister seeking an extension in his bail. While approving his bail plea, the judge ordered him to join the investigation in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises on May 9.

The protests turned violent when supporters of the PTI chief attacked public and military properties, including Lahore Corps Commander’s residence and memorials.

During the protests, the Askari Tower was also attacked. Later a case was registered against Asad Umar and several other party workers.