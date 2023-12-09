Asad Umar’s bail rejected in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday rejected interim bail of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar in May 9 Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported.

ATC Admin Judge Ubhar Gul rejected Asad Umar’s bail plea and started trial in the case.

Protests had broken out across Pakistan after the PTI chairman was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

Last month, the former finance minister and PTI leader Asad Umar on Saturday announced his retirement from politics.

“After over a decade of public life I have decided to quit politics,” Asad Umar, who joined the PTI in 2012, said in his retirement statement.

Asad who also held various party offices including secretary general said, “I am also resigning from basic membership of the PTI.”

He said, “I do not agree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions”. “Such policies result in a serious collision with institutions and not in the national interest,” he remarked.

Umar had expressed his gratitude to the people who remained with him. He also thanked his NA-54 team and voters for his repeated election from the Islamabad constituency.