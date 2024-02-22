Asad Umar’s interim bail cancelled in May 9 riots case

26.9 C
LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has canceled the interim bail of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Former federal minister’s interim bail in an arson case registered at Lahore’s Shadman police station was cancelled over a no-show.

The orders were passed by the ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal.

On November 11, 2023, former finance minister Asad Umar quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and his retirement from politics.

“After over a decade of public life I have decided to quit politics,” Asad Umar, who joined the PTI in the year 2012, said in his retirement statement.

He said, “I do not agree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions”. “Such policies result in a serious collision with institutions and not in national interest,” he remarked.

May 9 riots

Protests were held across Pakistan after the PTI founder was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

