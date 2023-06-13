Asad Umar’s interim bail extended in Askari Tower attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of the former federal minister and PTI leader Asad Umar in the Askari Tower attack case on May 9, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar appeared before the court of ATC Judge Aijaz Ahmed Battar as his interim bail expired today.

The judge while extending interim bail of Asad Umar until June 2, directed him to join the investigation in the case. The former federal minister also submitted surety bonds against his interim bail.

It may be noted that Asad Umar is facing several cases in ATC including Judicial Complex Vandalism, Canal Road protest, and other cases.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.