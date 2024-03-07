Asad Umar’s interim bail extended in vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar in vandalism case at Lahore’s Shadman police station, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court also approved the former secretary-general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea filed through his lawyer seeking exemption from court appearance.

Earlier, a court canceled the interim bail of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar.

Former federal minister’s interim bail in an arson case registered at Lahore’s Shadman police station was cancelled over a no-show. The orders were passed by the ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal.

Later, a District and Session Court of Islamabad acquitted the PTI founder, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed and others in a separate protest and vandalism case.

May 9 riots

Protests were held across Pakistan after the PTI founder was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 11, 2023, former finance minister Asad Umar quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and his retirement from politics.

“After over a decade of public life I have decided to quit politics,” Asad Umar, who joined the PTI in the year 2012, said in his retirement statement.

He said, “I do not agree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions”. “Such policies result in a serious collision with institutions and not in national interest,” he remarked.