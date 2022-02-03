Asaduddin Owaisi escapes unhurt in attack on life in India’s UP state

LUCKNOW: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has escaped unhurt after some armed men opened fire on his vehicle in Kithaur, Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh (UP) state.

The armed men fired four rounds of bullets at the vehicle of Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi today at around 5:30 pm local time and fled from the scene leaving there weapons there.

According to report, Owaisi was leaving for New Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur and ‘three to four’ armed men opened fire on his vehicle slowing down near Chhajarsi toll plaza.

Following the gun attack, tyres of Owaisi’s car got punctured and he left in another vehicle.

Asaduddin Owaisi shared the picture of his car, saying that four rounds were fired at his vehicle.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

He added that there were three to four attackers who later ran away and left the weapons there. He said that he remained safe in the incident.

The Hyderabad MP demanded UP, Modi governments and election commission to conduct an independent inquiry.

Comments