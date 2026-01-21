Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in England ODIs

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday named a 17-member squad led by Charith Asalanka for a three-match ODI series against England.

The three-match one-day international series will begin on Thursday, 22 January and end on Tuesday, 27 January.

The series will be followed by a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday, 30 January, before concluding on Tuesday, 3 February.

Notably, England’s last ODI tour of Sri Lanka was in 2018 when they won the series 3-1.

Asalanka, who was recently replaced as T20I captain, was rumoured to be removed as ODI skipper as well.

However, the country’s cricket board on Wednesday confirmed that the all-rounder will continue as ODI captain.

Sri Lanka squad for England ODIs

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan and Eshan Malinga.

Schedule:

1st ODI: Thursday 22 January 2026, RPICS, Colombo

2nd ODI: Saturday 24 January 2026, RPICS, Colombo

3rd ODI: Tuesday 27 January 2026, RPICS, Colombo

1st T20I: Friday 30 January 2026, PICS, Pallekele

2nd T20I: Sunday 1 February 2026, PICS, Pallekele

3rd T20I: Tuesday 3 February 2026, PICS, Pallekele