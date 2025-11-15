'Asan Karobar' scheme enters second phase with Rs 90 bln for Punjab SMEs

LAHORE: A whopping Rs 90 billion worth of interest-free loans will be provided in the second phase of the “Asan Karobar Finance Scheme” in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Punjab’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, said that the scheme played a vital role in the promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the second phase has been started following the success of the first phase.

The Minister said that loans ranging from Rs 1 million to Rs 30 million are being given in the first phase of the scheme.

Additionally, Rs 50 million interest-free loans are being given under the Asan Karobar Export Finance for SMEs.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the measure will boost business activity in the province and will prove to be a vital milestone for strengthening the SMEs sector.

Earlier, the Minister presided over a meeting where the implementation of ongoing development projects of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation schemes was reviewed in detail.

The meeting also deliberated on the progress of the “Asan Karobar Finance Scheme’s second phase.

The Managing Director (MD) of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation briefed the Minister on the ongoing development projects of the corporation and on the finance schemes.