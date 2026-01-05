Asan Karobar Scheme: NCCIA uncovers scam in Punjab govt scheme

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has exposed a multi-million-rupee fraud in the Punjab Government’s “Asan Karobar Scheme”, ARY News reported on Monday, 5 January 2026.

According to the officials of the NCCIA, the fraudsters looted millions of rupees by exploiting a flaw in the Punjab Bank system.

Following a complaint by Punjab Bank, the NCCIA has registered a case against 24 men and women suspected of involvement in the scam. So far, more than 70 suspects have been arrested.

NCCIA stated that the fraud involved individuals from various districts across Punjab, and further arrests are going on based on the identification of the apprehended suspects.

The case was filed following a statement by Ali Ansar, a field collection officer at Punjab Bank.