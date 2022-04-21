A$AP Rocky released on bail over alleged shooting

American rapper A$AP Rocky – who was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the alleged shooting in November 2021 – has been released on bail.

Pop superstar Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – was returning from the singer’s home island in Barbados via a private jet when officials from Los Angeles Police Department arrested him at LAX airport in connection with allegations of November 2021 shooting.

As per the recent updates, Rakim has been released from custody after posting a $550,000 bail bond following the arrest.

It is pertinent to mention that rumors regarding the break-up of the star couple surfaced on the internet earlier this week. As per the tweets from a fashion influencer, Rihanna had split with her boyfriend after being cheated on by him with footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who later clarified the statements to be fake.

Later the couple – who is expecting their first child together – flew to the singer’s hometown in Barbados to spend some quality time together and were returning from the short trip when Rocky was detained by the police in the shooting case.

For those unversed, a victim who survived the gunshot during the shooting incident in Hollywood last year claimed that the rapper approached him with a pistol accompanied by two others, and fired over four shots.

