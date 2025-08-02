web analytics
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Aseefa Bhutto distributes ownership certificates among flood affectees

Web Desk
NAWABSHAH: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari MNA distributed house entitlement certificates among flood affected women in a village of Nawabshah district.

“It is not just a piece of paper but a guarantee of your future security”, the first lady told the distribution ceremony of ownership rights under the Sindh People’s Housing Project for Flood-Affectees at Faiz Muhammad Pathan village, UC Abdullah Lund of Sath Mel.

She said that 2.1 million housing units being constructed by the Sindh government under the project for the flood affected people.

“The most important aspect of the project is that the land for each house is being registered in the name of the woman of the household,” Aseefa Bhutto said.

“This is not a house but a symbol of dignity, authority and security, not only for you but also for your children”, she said.

She called the project as the result of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s hard work and commitment to public welfare.

Aseefa Bhutto, accompanied by Sindh’s health minister, also inspected the houses being constructed for the flood affected people and met the members of the flood affected families.

Aseefa also laid foundation stone of the Benazir school in Sath Mel town.

