Aseefa Bhutto Zardari inaugurates several schemes in Shaheed Benazirabad

Pakistan’s First Lady, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, has inaugurated a series of road rehabilitation and expansion projects in the Shaheed Benazirabad district of Sindh, aimed at improving transport links for rural communities.

The projects include the rehabilitation of roads from the Mehran Highway (Bandhi) to the 60-Mile and the 3-Chak Road at Colonel Mori, as well as upgrades to the Bandhi–Sultan Mori Road to 3-Chak, connecting several nearby villages.

The provincial health minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, the deputy commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, along with senior government officials and party workers, attended the inauguration.

Speaking at the event, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said that improving roads in rural areas remained a priority for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). She said better roads not only made travel easier but also supported economic activity, education and access to healthcare.

Executive Engineer Provincial Highway, Shaheed Benazirabad, Asim Ali Abro briefed the First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on the projects. He informed that the Bandhi–Sultan Mori Road to 3-Chak rehabilitation project is nearly completed.

The 17-kilometre road project, which began in the 2022–23 financial year, is expected to benefit around 12,000 people across 13 villages. It has a cost of Rs 335.154 million and is scheduled for completion in 2024–25.

The road rehabilitation, improvement and expansion project from Mehran Highway (Bandhi) to 60-Mile and 3-Chak Road at Colonel Mori via Chutto Pitafi, Mir Hassan Jamali, Muhammad Yaqoob Mir Jatt and Sultan Mori has been completed.

The 27-kilometre road includes 8.50 kilometres of reconditioning and widening of 18.50 kilometres from 12 feet to 18 feet. The project began in FY 2021–22 and was completed in FY 2023–24, at a cost of Rs 738.479 million.

Officials stated that the scheme connects 31 villages and several Union Councils, including Somer Khan Jamali, Amir Ji Obhari Sawari, Khair Shah and Chak Saheelo. Overall, the projects are expected to benefit around 39,000 people by improving access to transport, trade, education and healthcare.