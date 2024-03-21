Aseefa Bhutto’s nomination papers for NA-207 approved

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s nomination papers for by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-207 approved, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NA-207 seat fall vacant after her father Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the President of Pakistan.

People’s Party’s legal team, comprised of Farooq H. Naek and Sindh’s ministers of law, home department and jails reached to the office of the RO for scrutiny of nomination papers.

The returning officer (RO) conducted scrutiny and approved the papers before the PPP’s legal team.

Aseefa Bhutto had submitted her nomination form to returning officer of the NA-207 constituency, Sher Ali Jamali.

The youngest daughter of President Zardari, first time contesting for a public office in the by election.

The PPP leadership has instructed party leaders to launch the election campaign of Aseefa Bhutto.

Asif Zardari on March 09 sworn in as the country’s 14th head of state after he swept the presidential election bagging 411 electoral votes.

Aseefa had actively been involved in PPP’s electoral campaign in the run-up to the February 8 general elections and was seen leading various rallies in a bid to seek voters’ support.