ASF foils drug smuggling bid

KARACHI: The Airport Security Forces (ASF) on Friday successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics from the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, airport security forces carried out operations at Islamabad International Airport and successfully foiled attempts to smuggle narcotics.

As per the ASF spokesperson’s statement, a total of 97 capsules of heroin was seized from a passenger traveling from Islamabad to Sharjah.

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the passengers – identified as Shehzad Khan – is smuggling heroine carrying in shampoo bottle.

The ASF spokesperson stated that after the initial investigation, the suspect, along with the seized narcotics, have been handed over to ANF authorities for further legal action.

